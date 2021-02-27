Hamilton Health Care System offers podcasts, radio show

Hamilton Health Care System recently began providing Health for Life podcasts and a radio show on various health topics, in English and Spanish.
“These podcasts and radio shows cover health topics that matter most to you,” said Michelle Turner, producer of the podcasts. “They’re easily accessible content for your busy life.” Podcasts are added weekly.
Current topics include: open heart surgery, heart attack risks, breast cancer, colon cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, back pain, vascular care, seizures and strokes, family and primary care, solutions for pain relief, diabetes and thyroid disorders, multiple sclerosis, child development, telehealth, heartburn, osteopathic medicine, hospitalist specialty, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s disease, COVID-19, Hamilton’s residency clinic, and Hamilton Physician Group.
To listen to the podcasts, visit https://health-for-life.captivate.fm/listen for English or https://salud-de- por-vida.captivate.fm/listen for Spanish. You can subscribe to the Health For Life Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
On the radio, you can listen to the programs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. on Mix 104.5, 98.3 The Mountain, News Talk 1340 and News Talk 1230. In Spanish, you can listen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. on Que Buena 101.9 and 93.9.