Pictured is a rendering of the new 34,000-square-foot Hamilton Health Care System facility scheduled to open at 215 Curtis Parkway by the end this year.
Pictured are Hamilton Health Care System, community and industry leaders at the recent groundbreaking for a new location of Hamilton Physician Group — Calhoun Campus.
Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Johnson welcomes the crowd gathered in late January to break ground the new multi-service Hamilton Physician Group-Calhoun Campus.
A crowd of local officials gathers in late-January to take part in the groundbreaking of the new Hamilton Health Care Calhoun Campus on Curtis Parkway.
Propane heaters warm the crowd gathered for January’s Hamilton Health Care System Calhoun Campus groundbreaking on Curtis Parkway.
Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO Jeff Myers addresses the crowd gathered on a frigid January afternoon to break ground on the company’s newest Gordon County venture.
Long-time Calhoun/Gordon County healthcare partner and provider Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) is scheduled to open a new 34,000-square-foot facility at 215 Curtis Parkway (behind Walgreens and next to McEntires Driving Range) in Calhoun by the end of 2022.
HHCS held the groundbreaking for the new location of Hamilton Physician Group (HPG) — Calhoun Campus on Jan. 21, joined by local government, business and industry leaders. The new building will replace the location at 100 Willowbrook Way and will include expanded services, providing comprehensive, expert medical care enhanced by advanced technologies and innovative treatment modalities.
HHCS has been celebrating 100 years of providing compassionate, innovative care for the region, including friends, families and neighbors in Gordon County. This new medical office facility will continue Hamilton’s tradition of being a healthcare industry leader and community partner.
Services that will be available at this location will include: family medicine, internal medicine, urgent care, pain management, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, oncology, endocrinology, rheumatology and services related to vascular surgery, cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery.
“We’re honored and excited to have the privilege of continuing to serve the Calhoun and Gordon County community’s healthcare needs in such an integrative and comprehensive way,” said Lisa Lovelace, executive vice president for Operations and Provider Affiliates (overseeing HPG). “By expanding the services at the new location, people in Calhoun and Gordon County will be able to receive the most advanced care by experts in their fields — typically only available in metropolitan areas — all while being able to stay closer to home.”