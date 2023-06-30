AOSM LOGO

Hamilton – Associates in Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery Center (H – AOSM) will hold an open house on Tuesday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., 1104 Professional Blvd.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, giveaways, tours and time to meet with the providers and staff.

