Greater Community Bank’s Sandy Cowart Receives Lifetime Service Award

Picture are (From left) Bob Berry, GCB Board Chairman; John McNair, CBA President and CEO; Sandy Cowart; Donna McEntyre, GCB COO and Corporate Secretary; Rachel Harris, GCB Vice President of Deposit Operations; David Lance, GCB President and CEO.
Greater Community Bank is celebrating long-time team member Sandy Cowart for more than two decades of service.
On Thursday, Sandy announced her retirement and received the Community Bankers Association of Georgia’s Lifetime Service Award in recognition of forty years of banking in Northwest Georgia.
“It has been a gratifying experience to be a part of the Greater Community Bank team over the years,” said Cowart. “I am looking forward to relaxing and enjoying retirement. However, I will miss my wonderful colleagues and the many customers I have had the pleasure of serving along the way.”
John McNair, President of the Community Bankers Association, presented Sandy with this prestigious honor. Sandy began her career in 1975 at Bartow County Bank as a Teller. She then moved into the roles of bookkeeping and customer service. In 1990, she joined Calhoun First National Bank and served in various bookkeeping roles for more than a decade. By 2001, Sandy had found her forever home with Greater Community Bank. Since that time, she has been a strong and steady asset to the Bank’s Deposit Operations team.
“I have had the pleasure to work closely with Sandy for 30 years of her dedicated career,” said David J. Lance, President and CEO. “She is a hard-working professional with high expectations for herself and others. Her kindness has touched all who have been fortunate enough to call her a colleague. Our entire GCB family wish her the very best and are extremely grateful for her many years of service.”