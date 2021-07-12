The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Carlton to Senior Vice President.
Dick, an experienced professional with an extensive background in commercial and industrial lending management, has two decades of banking experience in executive roles.
His skills in business development and relationship management, as well as strategic research and implementation, will enhance the Bank's footprint in each of the markets it serves.
“It’s an honor to be associated with Greater Community Bank, its board, leadership and staff, who strive daily to exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve,” said Carlton.
Carlton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of the South. Additionally, Dick is a graduate of the Louisiana State University Graduate Banking School and The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.
“We are excited to promote Dick for his hard work in creating a new line of business for our Bank,” President and CEO David J. Lance said. “He has led our SBA team to being in the Top 21 SBA banks of our size in Georgia.”
Carlton has previously served as President of the Bartow Habitat for Humanity, President of the Canton Rotary Club, and was a member of the Atlanta Development Authority Credit Committee.
He resides in Canton, Georgia with his wife Vicki. They have one adult son, Matt, and attend St. Peter Chanel Church.