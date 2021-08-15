Gordon County Chamber of Commerce reinvents Amazing Race

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee will present a reinvention of its annual Amazing Race on Saturday, September 11 at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex.
The fundraiser has relocated from Downtown Calhoun as part of the committee’s effort to highlight SPLOST-funded projects throughout Gordon County and embrace outlying communities. The committee is partnering with Craig Sparks, Director of Parks and Recreation for Gordon County, and staff members at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex to present the annual fundraising event.
B.J. Robinson, Georgia Farm Bureau; and Lauren Deperro, Care at Home are the Chair and Vice-Chair of the Young Professionals Committee planning the event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. They are leading a task force including several members of the committee, with Mayla Hall Jackson from Care at Home assuming a major role. Members of the committee include Caitlin Baggett, Advocates for Children; Krista Blackmon, Care at Home; Nicole Burgess, Gordon County Schools; April Chastain, Owen Security Solutions; Carly Curtis, Amavi Collective; Jayla B. Ensley, North Georgia National Bank; Erwin Flores, First
Bank of Calhoun; Ashley Freeman, Longhorn Steakhouse; Allie Griner, Gordon
County Extension; Aspen Grogan, Copper Creek Farm; Melanie Harwell, Calhoun City Schools; Adrian Lyles, Lyles Wealth Management; Kayla Mitchell, Kelly Services; Suzanne Roberts, City of Calhoun; and Kacie Shelton-Tullis, Gordon County D.F.C.S.
Amazing Race 2021 will take place on the campus of the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, with all the race challenge stations taking place inside the gymnasium or scattered across the property. Four-person teams will compete to complete the challenges, with cash prizes awarded to the winning teams. To increase attendance and create public excitement, the group will welcome a limited number of playhouses, food and beverage trucks, and vendor booths.
The event is sponsored by Chamber members and community partners, with Gordon County Parks & Recreation joining Mohawk Industries at the Platinum level. Care at Home and Lyles Wealth Management are Gold Sponsors while AdventHealth Gordon, Mannington Mills, Starr-Mathews, and Synovus are Silver Sponsors. Bronze Sponsors include Chick-fil-A Calhoun, First Bank of Calhoun, Momon Construction, and North Georgia National Bank. First Bank of Calhoun will also provide bottled water for the event.
The event is open to Chamber members and the community at large. Questions and registration materials should be directed to Joni Harbin, Director of Communications at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce via email at jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com or at 706-625-3200.