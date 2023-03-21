Gordon Chamber staff earn GACCE recognition

Kim Gallman and Joni Harbin. 

 Contributed

The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recognized its 2023 Staff Service Award recipients during its 2023 Staff Development Conference held recently in Valdosta.

The Service Awards recognize those chamber staff members in Georgia who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry. Gordon Chamber representatives Kim Gallman and Joni Harbin were among the thirteen staff members recognized.

