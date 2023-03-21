The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recognized its 2023 Staff Service Award recipients during its 2023 Staff Development Conference held recently in Valdosta.
The Service Awards recognize those chamber staff members in Georgia who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry. Gordon Chamber representatives Kim Gallman and Joni Harbin were among the thirteen staff members recognized.
GACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce. Kim Gallman, Membership Director, observed her tenth year of service while Joni Harbin, Communications Director, has been with the Gordon Chamber fifteen years.
“The Gordon Chamber Board of Directors and I were pleased to ensure the statewide recognition of Kim Gallman and Joni Harbin. We join GACCE in congratulating them as they celebrate milestone anniversaries,” said Kathy Johnson, Chamber President. “Kim and Joni are important members of our staff, and we are grateful for their years of service.”
Gallman supports both the Ambassadors and Education and Workforce Development Committees and oversees the Drugs Don’t Work programs. She organizes the annual Golf Tournament, the Chamber’s longest running event. Harbin supports Community & Government Affairs and the Young Professionals Committees and oversees the Keep It In The County program. She organizes the annual Amazing Race and Student Interview Events.
The mission of GACCE is engaging, educating, and empowering chamber professionals. Its membership consists of Chamber of Commerce executives and staff, as well as those members of business and community organizations who are directly interested in or allied with Chamber of Commerce work in Georgia. The association began in 1916, was officially incorporated in July 1986, and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in 2016.
GACCE has a long and distinguished history of serving chamber professionals in the state of Georgia. The organization exists to advocate the role of the local chamber of commerce in economic and community development and to provide GACCE members with exceptional services in the areas of professional development, information, and networking opportunities.
The mission of the Gordon Chamber is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.