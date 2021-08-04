Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce its partnership with Mohawk Industries through the company’s recent sponsorship of the Industrial Systems Technology program lab on the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton.
The Mohawk Industrial Systems Lab will give GNTC students hands-on experience with the same equipment used daily by industrial systems technicians and other professionals in the field of advanced manufacturing.
“GNTC graduates have a great foundation and can fit into a lot of jobs we have at our facilities,” said Linda McEntire, director of technical training at Mohawk. “When applicants come from this program, they can go straight into our workforce without a lot of additional training. They can hit the ground running or have a much smaller learning curve for some of our specialized roles.”
The demand for these roles is high, McEntire added. “As Mohawk continues to invest in advancing technology and equipment, skilled multi-craft technicians are needed to handle the different roles and work opportunities offered in our growing industry.”
“These students are so well equipped to come into these jobs and be successful,” said Sherrie Patterson, chair of the GNTC Foundation Trustees.
During the GNTC Foundation’s 2020 Year End Giving Campaign, Mohawk Industries helped contribute to the $90,000 in scholarship funds raised during the campaign. The GNTC Foundation coordinated sponsorship in appreciation of the company’s continued support of the college.
“Mohawk is a great partner of GNTC and employer of our students,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “Our industrial partnerships are fundamental to the workforce development success we see in our communities. We could not have accomplished what we have this past year without our valued partnerships.”