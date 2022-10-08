Long-term care professionals from across the state recently gathered at the Anderson Conference Center in Macon for the Georgia Health Care Association Annual Affiliate Meeting and Quality Summit.
The room was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as representatives approached the stage to announce the 2022 Affiliate Awards. The first award announced was presented to Gordon Health & Rehabilitation’s Social Services Coordinator, Melissa Clifton.
The crowd erupted with applause as Melissa accepted her award and was greeted with flowers and hugs by her family, friends and coworkers.
While completing her Nursing degree in 2006, Melissa accepted a position in Social Services at a skilled nursing center. Through this position, Melissa found that she truly loved social services and has worked in the field ever since.
To her colleagues, Melissa is known as a thoughtful and dependable teammate. She stays a step ahead in planning events like Nurse’s Week, CNA Week and other opportunities to recognize associates. A true servant leader, Melissa takes great initiative to get the job done. Maxic Burger, Gordon Administrator, says, “During COVID we were short staffed in several departments. Melissa went to the dietary department and asked to be trained to cook. She started coming in one weekend a month to cook and a couple mornings a week so that the dietary manager had time off.”
To her patients, Melissa is a passionate advocate and dutiful caregiver who goes beyond the call of duty. She actively seeks opportunities to enhance her skills and provide the best care possible for her patients. In addition to becoming a Certified Dementia Practitioner and a licensed Clinical Social Worker, Melissa also acquired TNA certification in order to assist with patient care.
Melissa’s kindness, attitude and spirit shine through in everything she does and it is a true honor and privilege to have her on the Gordon Rehab team.
Gordon Health & Rehabilitation is a Joint Commission Gold Seal Approved center and a client center of the non-profit consultative and support organization, Ethica. For more information about Gordon, visit gordonhealth.org.