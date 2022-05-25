Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Rhonda Smith to Mortgage Lending Officer.
“It has been a tremendous honor to work for the Best Bank in Calhoun,” said Smith. “This opportunity has allowed me to help many families realize their homeownership dreams!” Rhonda has been a valued member of the GCB team since joining the Bank in 2018.
Since that time, she has managed mortgage lending efforts in the Bank’s Calhoun/Gordon County market. Collectively, she has over 15 years of experience in helping her customers finance the perfect home.
“Rhonda is a results-oriented professional, and has a wealth of mortgage lending knowledge,” said David J. Lance, President and CEO. “Her commitment to finding solutions for her clients makes her very deserving of this promotion. She is an incredible asset to the Bank.”
Rhonda attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where she studied finance. With a passion for interior decorating, she loves spending her weekends helping her family, friends and clients make their personal spaces beautiful.
For more than 18 years Rhonda has raised funds for multiple cancer awareness organizations. She also serves as a member of the Calhoun’s Women’s Club. A native of Cartersville, Rhonda resides in Euharlee and has an adult daughter, Madison.