Greater Community Bank has just been recognized as one of the Best Banks to Work for by American Banker Magazine.
The Bank, which was one of only two honored organizations in Georgia, was ranked 19th out of 90 banking institutions across the country.
“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Greater Community Bank President and CEO David J. Lance. “Our team has worked hard to create a positive culture where all employees feel heard and valued. This honor validates our commitment to provide the very best for our employees.”
The analysis is performed with the Best Companies Group, which conducts extensive employee surveys and reviews employer reports on benefits and policies. To be eligible, applicants must be commercial or retail banks. They also must have at least 50 employees working in the United States.
Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experience and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace.
The combined scores determine the top banks and the final rankings. One component in being selected with top honors was the ability to manage employee morale during a global pandemic by keeping employees engaged and motivated.
Greater Community Bank addressed this issue by creating a medical team consisting of two GCB directors, which are both physicians local to the area. This team is readily available to answer any questions or concerns that employees may have regarding the vaccine or COVID-19. Additionally, the Bank offers monthly Zoom calls with the Chief Medical Officer of a local hospital to provide updates on the healthcare landscape.
This approach offers resources and direct access as a benefit to all team members.
“Respect, collaboration and inclusion are a critical component to a thriving workplace. Being recognized as a Best Bank to Work For is the greatest affirmation of success. Our people are at the center of all that we do and that is what makes this announcement so special,” stated Chief Operating Officer Donna McEntyre.
At Greater Community Bank employees are the largest shareholders of the Bank. This Employee Stock Ownership Plan creates a culture of commitment from every team member. This philosophy provides a landscape for sharing ideas that keep the workplace exciting and progressive.
“The secret to Greater Community Bank’s success is our people,” says Lance. “It’s an owner’s mentality. Our employees are dedicated, focused, and efficient because it’s their bank. Our team deeply cares about helping our customers and strives to build life long relationships. They share ideals for good banking practices: listening to customers, team support, problem solving, honesty and confidentiality: It’s really an amazing group.”