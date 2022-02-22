Add a fourth major development to the red-hot Union Grove area between Calhoun and Adairsville.
Plans have been filed for an 800,000-square-foot logistics center in the same "neighborhood" where three other massive projects are under review, all east of I-75.
The latest, Union Grove Seefried Logistics, boosts the total projected construction costs for all four campuses to $388 million with nearly 4.5 million under roof.
The identified uses include logistics, industrial, manufacturing and warehouse. All four projects have appeared on the state's Development of Regional Impact site with review work assigned to the Rome-based Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
What's interesting
All four projects carry a 2023 initial completion goal although one is expected to take two additional years with planned expansions.
In addition to the location, one more thing unites the projects: Secrecy. Since Union Grove South was identified on Nov. 4, few comments have been made public on what's planned for the area off the recently opened Union Grove interchange off I-75.
The addition of Buc-ee's mega convenience store and fuel center last year at I-75 at the Union Grove intersection started speculation of additional development.
Hometown Headlines has learned that the project perhaps powering the development is related to automotive and likely deals with electric vehicles.
You've read about the massive Rivian project planned east of Atlanta and Volkswagen in Chattanooga is wrapping up a huge update to accommodate "EV" as well. A formal announcement on the overall project is expected in coming week.
What to know
Union Grove Seefried Logistics planned at 962 Union Grove Road east of Buc-ee's, the specifics include:
- 800,000-square-foot logistics center.
- From Seefried Development Management of Atlanta.
- Price: $50 million, paying $500,000 in taxes per year.
- Due by Sept. 1, 2023.
Contacted Tuesday afternoon, Seefried Marketing Coordinator Barbara Bennett says the company has a nondisclosure agreement with the client and cannot comment beyond what is available in public records.
Previously announced projects
Trade Point 75 is proposed for Dodd's Avenue, Union Grove Church Road and Gardner Springs Road just south of the Union Grove interchange off I-75.
- 1.84 million square feet spread among three buildings.
- The concept is from InLlight Real Estate Acquisitions out of Ponte Verde Beach, Fla. The land owners are D & D Investment Properties LLC.
- The project is valued at $190 million with buildout, due by the fourth quarter of 2025 with the first parts opening in late 2023.
Union Grove North at 5313 Fairmount Highway SE.
- 1,002,000 square feet
- From Hillwood developers
- Valued at $80,060,000. Estimated taxes would be between $550,000 and $600,000.
- Completion date March 2023.
Union Grove South off Union Grove Road.
- 840,000-square-foot industrial building.
- Valued at $67.2 million.
- From Hillwood developers.
- Due by 2023.
This area has been scalding hot since the I-75 exit was added. Soon after, Love's Travel Stop opened, following last summer by Buc-ee's.
Already a heavy industry area, these three projects -- with 3.6-plus-million-square feet under roof and valued at nearly $340 million combined.