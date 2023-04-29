Forbes names Shaw Industries a Best Employer for Diversity 2023

Shaw has been named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and Statista. This marks the second year in a row Shaw has been included on this list.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group Inc. has been named by Forbes magazine and market research firm Statista as one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2023.

This marks the second year in a row Shaw’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has been recognized by Forbes. Inclusion was determined by Statista’s proprietary methodology, including direct associate recommendations.

