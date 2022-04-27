Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been recognized among The Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes and Statista. With diversity and inclusion being foundational to the company’s success, Shaw is proud to be included on this illustrious list.
The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. The evaluation was based on four different criteria: direct recommendations from employees, indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives/board and diversity engagement indicators.
“When associates feel included, respected and valued they are empowered to bring their whole and best selves to work,” said Derek Bennett, corporate diversity and inclusion leader at Shaw. “These individuals and their unique perspectives drive innovation and growth, and our success. This honor further demonstrates our commitment to celebrating and valuing our associates.”
Shaw is committed to creating an environment where all associates feel safe, respected, included and empowered. Through various programs and learning and development opportunities, Shaw engages and educates associates on how to spark growth through inclusive leadership.
Along with these ongoing programs, Shaw has identified the following key initiatives:
- Council for Diversity & Inclusion was established in 2007 and includes representation from all business units to ensure enterprise engagement in the creation and execution of Shaw’s D&I strategy.
- Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) harness and enable member’s talents and goals, foster innovation and provide insight into potential business opportunities. More than 2,500 associates are engaged with an ARG.
- Supplier Diversity Program provides all suppliers with equal access and encourages minority- and women-owned business participation in the sourcing process. Shaw strives for supplier participation that is reflective of Shaw’s diverse customer base and local community.
- Community giving and volunteering efforts meet diverse community needs. Shaw’s associate resource groups play a key role in identifying opportunities for philanthropic outreach and future workforce development that are inclusive of diverse groups.
By embedding these programs and principles throughout the company and providing opportunities to better understand other perspectives — from education on cultural fluency to creating space for connection, reflection and empathy — associates continue to learn and grow together.
For individuals interested in learning more about Shaw’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, visit https://shawinc.com/Diversity.