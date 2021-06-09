Food Lion to host open interviews June 16

Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores will host open interviews on Wednesday, June 16, including the Calhoun store, 1512 Red Bud Road.

Interviews will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during one of these times and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store.

The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores.

Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.

