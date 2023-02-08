First National Community Bank has outlined plans for expanding the bank’s presence and market penetration for its Calhoun, Georgia branch.
The growth plans include expanding the bank’s commercial and consumer lending focus throughout Gordon County.
“As an emerging market for the bank, we are encouraged by our progress here and share the area’s excitement for a promising future. It is our desire to become the area’s go-to source for lending and financial expertise,” President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan P. Earnest said.
The bank’s focus remains on the burgeoning area and assisting small businesses and consumers with their personal banking and lending needs through a robust suite of products and services geared to meet the needs of a growing community.
The Calhoun Loan Production team is headed up by, Jerry Chatman, who serves as Senior Vice President and Market President for Calhoun. The Calhoun branch team is led by Calhoun native, Brenda Bowling, who serves as Branch Manager and Assistant Vice President.
“I am honored to be an integral part of the growth of the Gordon County community and to help businesses navigate through the commercial lending process. Together with our personal banking offerings and continued community involvement, I look forward to furthering the bank’s mission in becoming the lender and community bank of choice in Gordon County,” Chatman said.
To further exemplify its commitment in Gordon County, the Calhoun Branch of First National Community Bank will host an Open House in partnership with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, who will conduct a Ribbon Cutting to commemorate FNCB’s 47 years in business.
The Open House is scheduled for March 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in partnership with the chamber at First National Community Bank’s Calhoun Branch, located at 1300 Lovers Lane Road.
First National Community Bank is northwest Georgia’s largest community bank with approximately $575 million in assets and $495 million in deposits.
