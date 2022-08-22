First Bank of Calhoun and First Bank of Dalton have re-branded to Builtwell Bank effective Aug. 22, following the completion of a successful merger.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to take care of our customers and our communities at an even higher level,” said Builtwell Executive Mitch Sanford. “Builtwell Bank now has 30 banking locations in Tennessee and Georgia, giving our customers the convenience of additional offices in the region, and an enhanced portfolio of financial products and services. First Bank customers can expect the same level of dedication and superior service they’ve come to depend on from us."
First Bank of Dalton opened its doors in 1996. In 2016 the bank expanded into Gordon County with the addition of First Bank of Calhoun, and as of June 30, 2022, First Bank had $585 million in total assets.
Following the acquisition of First Bank by then First Volunteer in late 2021, the two banks launched the development of a brand that would embody the customer and community-focused philosophies for which both are known. The Builtwell Bank brand was announced on Aug. 1.
“We believe that well-built communities start with well-built banks. The Builtwell name demonstrates our continued commitment to being the well-built bank for which we are known. We will continue to serve as the local economic engine for Georgia and Tennessee for years to come,” said Builtwell Bank President and CEO Patti Steele.
Builtwell Bank is a community bank headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee with approximately $2 billion in total assets.
The staff at Builtwell Bank is excited about this transition, and invites customers to visit the newly rebranded offices or the bank’s website at builtwell.bank.