First Bank of Calhoun and First Bank of Dalton have re-branded to Builtwell Bank effective Aug. 22, following the completion of a successful merger.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity to take care of our customers and our communities at an even higher level,” said Builtwell Executive Mitch Sanford. “Builtwell Bank now has 30 banking locations in Tennessee and Georgia, giving our customers the convenience of additional offices in the region, and an enhanced portfolio of financial products and services. First Bank customers can expect the same level of dedication and superior service they’ve come to depend on from us."

