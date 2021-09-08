Farm Bureau's Lambert receives district award

Gordon County Farm office manager Tonya Lambert recently received the Georgia Farm Bureau 1st District Outstanding County Office Manager Award during the GFB 1st District annual meeting in Calhoun.
Lambert, who has worked with Farm Bureau for 19 years, maintains GCFB’s office records and assists GCFB members with questions they have about the various member benefits Farm Bureau offers. She also works with the GCFB Board of Directors to promote agriculture in the local community.
Lambert received recommendations from GCFB President Nevin Pulliam and GCFB Agency Manager B.J. Robinson.
“Our county has a large membership and Mrs. Lambert and her staff are responsible for keeping our members informed and updating our membership records,” Pulliam wrote. “This task became more challenging during the pandemic as we had employees trying to balance school and day-care closings with our office hours. Tonya stepped in to allow our other staff with young children to take time away.”
Robinson echoed Pulliam’s praise for Lambert being a team player.
“This past year has been a challenge for all of us,” Robinson wrote. “Tonya was faithful in serving our Farm Bureau members and assisting our insurance agents to continue their work as normal as possible during this unprecedented time.”
Lambert says she strives to make customer service a priority and treat them as she would want to be treated. She and her husband, Heath, make their home in Calhoun.