Gordon County Farm Bureau held its annual county meeting at its Calhoun office Sept. 27 to update its members on its activities for the past year.
The GCFB Board of Directors welcomed Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall to the meeting as the keynote speaker.
McCall shared how the organization is representing farmers and rural Georgia on legislative issues in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. He encouraged farmers or anyone who enjoys the rural way of life to join Farm Bureau to support the organization’s work to educate state and federal legislators about how proposed laws and regulations will affect farmers ability to grow our food and agribusinesses’ ability to process and transport it from farms to store shelves.
GCFB member Caleb Carr won the prize prize drawing for a gift basket of Georgia jams
and jellies held for the approximately 50 members who attended.
GCFB is one of 158 county chapters of the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest general farm organization. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia agriculture. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health services, travel and family entertainment. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
For more information about agriculture visit www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @GaFarmBureau or the GCFB office at 487 W. Belmont Road or call 706-629-3144.