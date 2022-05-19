EyeDrNow is proud to announce the grand opening of its first office in Calhoun.
The dedicated team of eye care professionals is focused on bringing accessible, comprehensive eye care to Northwest Georgia through telemedicine technology.
EyeDrNow is on a mission to provide high-quality eye exams, prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contacts for the whole family. Through telemedicine solutions, EyeDrNow allows patients easier and faster access to eye care providers when they need them most. On-site eye care professionals walk each patient through every step of their comprehensive eye exam. At the end of each appointment, an eye care provider virtually joins the patient and optician to complete the eye exam, review vision results, and ask any additional questions before finalizing the prescription.
"We developed EyeDrNow to bring convenient, quality eye care to Northwest Georgia," comments Dr. Kyle Carney, Co-Owner of EyeDrNow. "We wanted to provide a solution to the lengthy lead times patients were facing when scheduling routine eye exams. In partnership with telemedicine technologies and state-of-the-art optical equipment, EyeDrNow can provide thorough eye exams that best fit the patient's schedule. We believe our knowledgeable and compassionate team of eye care professionals sets us apart, and we are excited for the future of EyeDrNow." he adds.
EyeDrNow is committed to providing personalized care to every patient. With a broad collection of unique, hand-selected glasses, EyeDrNow takes pride in helping each patient find their perfect style of frames. From scheduling eye exams to ordering prescription glasses and contact lenses, EyeDrNow believes in respecting patients' time and making it easy. EyeDrNow accepts all valid, outside prescriptions as well as offers same-day, evening, and Saturday appointments upon request.
For more information or to schedule an eye exam, call EyeDrNow at 706-383-8510.
To learn more about EyeDrNow, visit the EyeDrNow website at www.EyeDrNow.org or visit our store at 136 West Belmont Drive, Suite 3. For media inquiries, contact Ella at ella@eyedrnow.org.