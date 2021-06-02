Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.