EVCO Plastics, a leading custom plastics manufacturer, recently purchased a new facility near CAL 1, located in Gordon County.
CAL 2 adds 40,000 square feet to EVCO’s facility footprint, bringing EVCO to over 1 million square feet of space across ten plants globally. The new facility allows the company to introduce white room and LSR molding opportunities to meet the demand for its medical and commercial lighting customers.
“After assessing our customers’ needs and developments within the industry, we knew it was the right time to expand our capabilities,” said Kate Bashir, director of strategy. “To do that, we needed another facility to bring those offerings to life. CAL 2 will help us meet our customers’ high expectations and long-term production goals.”
The new facility has room for 20 injection molding machines up to 500 tons, and there will be a separate room for new LSR machines. Other features of CAL 2 include:
- Two bridge cranes for safely and efficiently setting molds in presses
- Four material silos
- A 22,000 square foot white room
- A 2,100 square foot LSR production room
- A 725 square foot metrology room
CAL 2 will be a food-grade compliant facility and feature highly automated lights-out production. The inclusion of a white room allows for additional medical molding opportunities, which is another new capability for EVCO. The facility will be fully operational in the fall.
In addition to CAL 2, EVCO is currently adding 13,000 square feet to its AMP facility in DeForest, Wis. This allows EVCO to adjust the facility’s footprint to add more machines and increases the amount of raw materials and finished goods that can be stored onsite.
“Reaching over 1 million square feet is a huge milestone for us,” said Gary Fortier, director of US operations. “As our customers’ needs grow, so do we. This new space allows us to create more opportunities to meet the ongoing requirements of customers, as well as the industry as a whole.”
For more information on how EVCO can put your next project into motion, visit www.evcoplastics.com.