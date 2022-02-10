Emergency Planning Committee seeks participation rebound

Gordon County's Local Emergency Planning Committee is looking to rebound its level of community involvement to pre-pandemic levels and beyond.
A federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, local LEPCs are tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness.
"There are a lot of other hazards that face Gordon County," Division Chief Nathan Saylors said at this week's meeting. "There are things we need to address with children, healthcare, and storms, and all those many things that face the county, so that is what the LEPC is all about."
Once focused on mostly on dealing with hazardous materials, the LEPC more recently has tried to include a variety of businesses and organizations.
"Local Emergency Response Plan, and that plan should address an all hazards approach to all emergencies inside Gordon County," Saylors said. Part of the LEPC is to come in and look at that plan, review that plan, and address the hazards that are faced by the county, but business and industry ... things that we may or shall have to overcome."
Saylors said it's about efficiently and quickly recovering from disaster when it strikes Gordon County.
"If this happens, this is how we're going to proceed through that event," he said. "Our goal is -- as a community -- is we've got to get the community back on its feet as quick as possible."
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, LEPC participation was somewhere around , according to Saylors. Starting back in January with regular in-person meetings, LEPC would like to rebound to that level of community level of involvement and grow from there.
"We were going good, then COVID hit," Saylors said, adding that around 90 individuals from across the community had been involved with LEPC prior to the pandemic. "We're trying to get everybody back."
Saylors said a diverse group building meeting or a regular basis and building relationships across various business, government, community organizations and media outlets is key to a successful LEPC.
"We need representation from all facets of the community because when a disaster happens, we need to know where we can call as public safety to get resources, and to build relationships," Saylors said. "What we want to do is grow it back up."
The Gordon County LEPC currently meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive.
Businesses or other community organizations interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.