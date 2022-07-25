T. Sean Dunn II, MD, says, “There’s nothing more gratifying than performing a procedure and having my patient return home the same day feeling better.”
Dunn, a cardiac electrophysiologist and cardiologist, has joined Hamilton Physician Group Cardiology and Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute – Catoosa. He grew up in the North Georgia/Chattanooga area.
He treats patients with all types of heart rhythm disorders, including bradycardia, tachycardia, and atrial fibrillation. These problems are resolved through medications or minimally invasive procedures such as cardiac ablation or the insertion of a pacemaker or defibrillator.
Dunn grew up in a family of healthcare professionals, with his father being a physician and his mother being a physician assistant.
“Even at a young age, it was easy to appreciate the incredible relationships that they had with their patients and how much of an impact they made on the lives of others,” he said. “That was something I aspired to do as well.”
He attended medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis and completed his residency training in internal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also completed his fellowships in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“I treat every one of my patients like they were my friend or family member,” he said. “I feel like it’s my responsibility to help them understand their disease process and give them the information they need about prognosis and different treatment options. Then, together we can decide on what’s the best option for them as an individual.”
When not practicing medicine, Dunn and his family enjoy hiking and exploring the outdoors. Dunn is a cyclist and rides as often as he can.
To schedule an appointment with Dunn, call Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology at 706-226-3434.