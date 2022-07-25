T. Sean Dunn II, MD, says, “There’s nothing more gratifying than performing a procedure and having my patient return home the same day feeling better.”

Dunn, a cardiac electrophysiologist and cardiologist, has joined Hamilton Physician Group Cardiology and Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute – Catoosa. He grew up in the North Georgia/Chattanooga area.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In