Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Dustin Horne to Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Harbin Clinic team, and he began seeing patients on Sept. 6.
When Dr. Dustin Horne started at Berry College, he considered nursing but wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do with his passion for science. One of his college professors quickly recognized his potential and encouraged him to shadow a physician in his hometown. After experiencing the daily life of a physician in family medicine, Horne knew he had found his calling.
“I fell in love with the relationships in this field,” he explains. “In family medicine, you never know what problems you’re going to see, and the relationships are really the best part. It’s not a one-and-done, fix-it situation. You get to know your patients over the course of many years. Your friends are your patients, and your patients become your friends.”
Along with caring about building trust and relationships with his patients, Dr. Horne sees himself as a partner or a coach in his patients’ health journeys. He shares,
“Ultimately, it’s their bodies that we are making decisions about. Patients have the final say. But I like to explain to patients the details of the decisions they’re making and the reasons behind the recommendations. Helping patients have a clear understanding of certain treatments or screenings or even disease prevention strategies is a huge part of my job. If we’re going to make a big decision about a medical expense, I want patients to be on board and understand why a certain treatment is needed or what the benefits are.”
Growing up in Lafayette and attending Berry College, Dr. Horne has always loved northwest Georgia and knew of Harbin Clinic’s strong reputation.
“I’ve been very impressed with Harbin Clinic and am excited to be with the organization. I’ve enjoyed coming home and caring for the people of Gordon County,” he says. He’s enthusiastic about the outdoor activities the area has to offer, like hiking and mountain biking. He and his wife are also avid gardeners.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Horne to our team. We look forward to having his wealth of knowledge and his sincere enthusiasm to build strong patient relationships as a part of our practice,” says Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun physician Kenneth Howard, M.D.
Dr. Dustin Horne received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine and completed his residency at East Tennessee State University at the Quillen College of Medicine in 2022. To learn more about Dr. Horne and Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun, visit harbinclinic.com/familymedicine online.