Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Dustin Horne to Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Harbin Clinic team, and he began seeing patients on Sept. 6.

When Dr. Dustin Horne started at Berry College, he considered nursing but wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do with his passion for science. One of his college professors quickly recognized his potential and encouraged him to shadow a physician in his hometown. After experiencing the daily life of a physician in family medicine, Horne knew he had found his calling.

