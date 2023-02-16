Denmon takes reins of Chamber Board

During its 63rd annual meeting, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce officially handed the gavel to a new board chair.
Scope Denmon, who is director the Boys and Girls Club of Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, was installed as 2023 board chairman, with his first official responsibility being to hand outgoing chairman Chris Tarpley a commemorative gavel.
"Last year brought many successes for the Chamber, and I appreciate the great leadership of our 2022 Board Chair Chris Tarpley," Denmon said.
After officially accepting his new leadership role, Denmon spoke of his excitement in taking on the new challenge, and of his gratefulness in the path leading up to the task.
"It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve as the 2023 Gordon County Board Chair of the Chamber of Commerce," Denmon said, first giving thanks to the Boys and Girls Club for the experience he's gained there over the years. "It's equipped me with the leadership skills and knowledge to hold this position."
This year's meeting took place on the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Calhoun campus.
Several new board members were also installed Thursday, including Ashley Bailey, of Gordon County Government, Larry Dixon of Larriann Dixon Construction, Steven Duncan of Starr-Mathews Agency, Alice Mashburn of Gordon County Schools, and Garrett Nudd of AdventHealth Gordon.
Those five new members join already installed Carol Hatch of New Foundations Development, Matt Hibberts of Momon Construction, Cheryl Johannsen of Randstad USA, Crystal Purser of Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Nathan Serritt of Calhoun Farm Supply, Drew Startup of Meadowdale Baptist Church, and Dee Wrisley of Calhoun City Schools. Denmon, along with Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Johnson, Karen Jones, Johnathan Stone, and Chris Tarpley will make up the 2023 Executive Board.
Retiring board members acknowledged during the lunch event were Wesley Alexander of Starr-Mathews Agency, Jim Dodd of Dodd Machine and Tool, Tracy Farriba of AdventHealth Gordon, Dr. Kimberly Fraker of Gordon County Schools, and B.J. Robinson of Georgia Farm Bureau.
Jim Matthews was presented with the Chamber Chairman's Award, while Alan Parker was presented with the Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award. Also honored was Mohawk Industries with the Business Commitment to Education Award.