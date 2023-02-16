Denmon takes reins of Chamber Board

During its 63rd annual meeting, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce officially handed the gavel to a new board chair. 

Scope Denmon, who is director the Boys and Girls Club of Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, was installed as 2023 board chairman, with his first official responsibility being to hand outgoing chairman Chris Tarpley a commemorative gavel. 

