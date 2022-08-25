It was a chance stopping point, a treat for the four kids in the car that evening. And while they came for some cookies, they left with a concept they were determined to bring to Northwest Georgia.
That’s the story behind the plans regional Realtor Erica Davis and veteran restaurant operator Jason Watson have announced to bring Crumbl cookie shop to a “super centralized location” in Rome next March or April.
Appearing closer to completion, another Northwest Georgia location is currently in the works for Dalton off Walnut Avenue in the Food City Walnut Square shopping center. Next to Oki Hibachi, the store currently sits with the Crumbl Cookies logo on the door and windows, along with "coming soon."
Crumbl is the creation of cousins/cofounders Jason McGowan, now chief executive officer, and Sawyer Hemsley, chief operating officer. The first shop opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017; there are now more than 300 bakeries in 36 states.
The company bills itself as the largest, fastest-growing cookie company in the country. A main reason, says Davis, is that four of the cookies on the menu change each week. It keeps people coming back to get that now-familiar pink box and the proverbial flavors of the week.
For now, the couple — who have dated for five years — are busy getting preliminary essentials taken care of: attorneys, accountants, reviewing leases, etc.
Davis, who sells homes in Bartow, Floyd and Gordon counties, says they’re negotiating for one site right now, a very centralized location in Rome. She’s received a nibble to locate on Rome's Broad Street but they’re opting for something with more parking.
Hiring for the Rome store will begin after the first of the year.
The nearest shops to Calhoun are on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw as well as on East Brainerd Road in Chattanooga. Their hours: 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.