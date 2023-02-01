Annually, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs ranks each of the state’s 159 counties based on certain economic factors, and that status has changed locally.
For 2023, Gordon County's status will remain at a tier 2 ranking.
County rankings are based on a variety of statutorily identified items based on the previous year’s data, according to the DCA, with the information being used to determine job tax credit tiers. This helps to identify less developed census tracts for certain incentives meant to encourage development in less developed areas.
According to the DCA, ranking criteria for 2023 used geography based on the 2020 Census Tract boundaries for the 2023 Census Tract designations. To rank census tracts, DCA used American Community Survey 5-year data released in November 2022.
According to Job Tax Credit rankings, tier one counties necessitate at least two net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $3,500 per job. Tier two counties necessitate at least 10 net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $2,500 per job. Benefits and requirements are scaled for lesser-developed areas, with tier 3 counties necessitating only 15 net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $1,250 per job. Tier four counties necessitate at least 25 net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $750 per job.
Neighboring Floyd, walker and Whitfield counties also rank at Tier 2, while Gilmer and Catoosa both rank at Tier 3. Bartow and Cherokee each rank at Tier 4, while the only Tier 1 ranking in the area is Murray.
Local industries should alert their accountants and/or contact DCA before the March 31, deadline for filing a Notice of Intent to apply for these tax credits. Copies are also available online at dca.ga.gov/node/4097.
Any company seeking to utilize the currently available 2022 eligibility and benefits may use the NOI process to secure these benefits for the next three years — 2023, 2024, and 2025.
NOIs must be postmarked by March 31, and sent to DCA at 60 Executive Park South, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, Attn: Tricia DePadro. NOIs may also be emailed to oed@dca.ga.gov or faxed to 404-679-0563.
