Annually, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs ranks each of the state's 159 counties based on certain economic factors, and that status has changed locally.
For 2022, Gordon County has been moved from tier three status to tier two.
"Under tier two, if you have ten new net jobs, you are then eligible for a $2,500 per job tax credit," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said during Tuesday night's commission meeting. "When we were under tier three that was 15 new jobs, so we've moved to a little more of a favorable incentive tier."
According to the DCA, county rankings are based on a variety of statutorily identified items based on the previous year's data, and is used to determine job tax credit tiers, thus identifying less developed census tracts for certain incentives meant to encourage development in less developed areas.
According to Job Tax Credit rankings, tier one counties necessitate at least two net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $3,500 per job. Tier two counties necessitate at least 10 net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $2,500 per job. Benefits and requirements are scaled for lesser-developed areas, with tier 3 counties necessitating only 15 net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $1,250 per job. Tier four counties necessitate at least 25 net new jobs to be eligible for a credit of $750 per job.
Neighboring Floyd, Walker, and Whitfield counties are also at tier two in the latest rankings, while Bartow and Gilmer hold tier three status. Murray County is currently at tier one, and Cherokee County is at tier four.
Local industries should alert their accountants and/or contact DCA before the March 31, deadline for filing a Notice of Intent to apply for these tax credits. Copies are also available online at dca.ga.gov/node/4097.
Any company seeking to utilize the currently available 2021 eligibility and benefits may use the NOI process to secure these benefits for the next three years -- 2022, 2023, and 2024.
NOIs must be postmarked by March 31, and sent to DCA at 60 Executive Park South, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, Attn: Tricia DePadro. NOIs may also be emailed to oed@dca.ga.gov or faxed to 404-679-0563.