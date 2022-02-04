Sunday sales of alcohol for businesses in Gordon County outside the Calhoun or Resaca limits could see the ballot this year.
In July, a number of county alcohol license holders were on hand at a Gordon County commission meeting to make their case to board members for a referendum vote on Sunday sales, saying they lose revenue to businesses in the City of Calhoun and in Resaca where the practice is legal.
“This was the worst Sunday I can remember in 20 years of having to turn away business,” Rebecca Black said in that summer meeting, telling commissioners it makes for a difficult situation when a holiday like Independence Day falls on a Sunday.
Black, who is the owner of Mulligan’s, 581 Fields Ferry Drive, said after working on July 4th of last year, she went around meeting with other small business owners in the county and heard similar concerns. She was back on hand at the most recent commission meeting as the issue was discussed by County Administrator Jim Ledbetter during his report.
"Mrs. Black has asked that the Board of Commissioners consider her request in time to place the referendum on that ballot," Ledbetter said.
A few procedural steps would have to take place beforehand, but county Sunday sales could see a referendum vote as soon as the May 24 county-wide election.
"If the board is interested in the request, the board would need to pass a resolution or ordinance for sale on the premises," Ledbetter said. "If you did that then the election superintendent would call for an election within 10 to 60 days of the ordinance or resolution."
Following that process, the election must be held within 30 to 60 days of the call by the commission.
"Our next election is May 24, 2022," Ledbetter said.
In order to make that ballot with a vote on Sunday sales, the commission would have to deal with the matter in February, or possibly early March.
County Sunday sales was last on the ballot for voters in 2012, a measure that failed to pass.
That 2012 countywide vote on liquor by the drink passed 3,275 (54.3%) to 2,754, while Sunday by the drink sales failed 3,200 (53.3%) to 2,810 in the county, while passing 785 (54.7%) to 650 in the city. Sunday package sales failed 3,263 (54.1%) to 2,768 in the county, while passing 754 (53.4%) to 686 in Calhoun.