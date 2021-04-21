The Gordon County Board of Commissioners has approved zoning for a self-storage facility in Sonoraville.
At their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night at the Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St., the board voted 5-0 in favor of rezoning a 3.79 parcel of land on Shope Lake Road near Highway 53 from A-1 agricultural to C-G general commercial.
Zoning change was requested by applicant Devin Oesterle and landowner Regan Stone for the property behind the BP gas station, and approved by the county planning commission on April 12 by a unanimous vote.
According to Oesterle, the property will be landscaped and will have security cameras. Start of construction is pending a soil and study. The zoning change drew no comment from the public at the meeting.
Also approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote by the board was a resolution to open an account for receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which would initially be 40 to 50% of an $11.2 million sum, according to Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter.
In his administrator's report to the board, Ledbetter called the county's current financial state "really good," with around $33 million collected in the first nine months of the fiscal year, up by $3.5 million by this time last year.
"That's largely attributable to a LOST adjustment the state did, and also the $2 million in COVID money we received last summer."
The county currently exceeds expenditures by around $6.8 million, Ledbetter told commissioners, which is also better than the same time in 2020.
"Last year at this time revenue exceeded expenditures by $3.1 million, so we're running well," he said.