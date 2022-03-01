County approves zoning for 840,000-square-foot warehousing project known as Union Grove South

Yet another large warehousing development plan was approved for zoning this week by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
A 76.17-acre property owned by the estate of Melvin Dobson is the site of a planned 840,000-square-foot warehousing operation south of the intersection of Union Grove Road and Highway 53.
Applicant IV Enterprises LLC was approved unanimously for zoning from A-1 agricultural to I-1 industrial.
"In order for this property to be usable at I-1, they're going to need a sewer extension, and GDOT permitting for an entrance which they hope to align with Old Highway 53 and Highway 53 with a traffic light, which will be welcomed to make that safer," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told commissioners during the body's work session. "And then GDOT is requiring a frontage road -- which we would approve -- that not only would serve this property, but would serve other properties."
All of those improvements would have to be paid for by the developer, according to Ledbetter.
During the zoning hearing, Commissioner Bruce Potts expressed his preference for a roundabout at the intersection rather than a traffic light. He said he was concerned about the ongoing maintenance cost of the intersection were the responsibility to fall on the county at any point.
William Valentine, a representative of IV Enterprises LLC, said that will be up to at GDOT study and the company will have no say in the matter other than fronting the cost for the project.
Valentine said the development will be a spec building and the company will be marketing it to potential occupants.
"We're feeling pretty good about the market here," he said.
In other business Tuesday night, the commission approved three county-owned vehicles for surplus sale, as well as a malt beverage and wine license application for Henry Patel at Highway Express, 4053 Chatsworth Highway in Resaca.
A malt beverage and wine license application for Ashik Patel at Rainbow Corner, 4594 Dews Pond Road was unanimously denied by the board.
The establishment had its license revoked last June after a Gordon County Sheriff's Office investigation spanning from April to June of last year found that an employee, Bhikhabhai Ambahai “Bob” Patel, knowingly sold alcoholic beverages to customers under the legal age of 21, including a cooperating witness.
Search and arrest warrants were executed in early June and Patel was arrested and charged with three counts of furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under the legal age.
Yet another step in the rural broadband process for the county was taken up by commissioners Tuesday night with the approval of a resolution to adopt a Department of Community Affairs approved Comprehensive Plan Amendment dealing with eligibility for state permits, grants and loans. That measure was unanimously approved.
Finally, Commissioners approved the appointment of Mary Jane Garigan for a five-year term to the Department of Family and Children Services Board through ending Feb. 28, 2027.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15. All in-person meetings and work sessions are open to the public, as well as streamed online free at Vimeo.com/GordonCountyGov.