Co-op members connect at North Georgia EMC’s 85th Annual Meeting

The 2021 Annual Meeting of North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation was held remotely for the second year in a row.
A record high 4,575 members accessed the meeting online or by phone between Aug. 5 and 6.
The meeting video may be viewed at www.NGEMC.com/2021meeting. No Director nominations by petition were submitted. Incumbent directors Dr. George Gallagher of Floyd County and Mr. Larry Keown of Gordon were nominated by a member committee and reappointed to the Board.
In her address, Kathryn West, CEO and President of NGEMC, reflected on the challenges and opportunities of the past 85 years at North Georgia EMC.
“In good times and hard times, the great advantage of our cooperative is that we are anchored in the purpose of serving our members.” said West. “While we honor our past, we plan for the future.”
The CEO went on to commend the NGEMC team for their commitment to the members, citing their dedication to fulfilling the Cooperatives mission: to provide Power with Purpose to the communities of Northwest Georgia by maintaining a constant commitment to safety first; positive service experiences; innovative solutions; employee engagement; and excellent stewardship. Power with Purpose
The Cooperative’s fiscal year report included the purchase of over 2.4 billion kilowatt hours; investment of $17 million in equipment and facilities for increased reliability; service to more than 102,000 meters; engineering of 6,116 system improvements and new services; installation of 3,992 poles; and maintenance and operation of 35 substations and more than 6,500 miles of line.
NGEMC is a consumer-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electricity to members in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.