CNA Nursing School of Calhoun is training a future generation of healthcare professionals.
“We’re happy we’re here,” said the school’s director, Vera Wolfe, “and we’re providing a service for the community.”
Their main program seeks to train new Certified Nursing Assistants, or CNAs, who are able to help provide basic care to patients such as measuring vitals and repositioning patients.
CNA Nursing School of Calhoun also offers courses that would allow students to become phlebotomists, EKG/ECG techs, and healthcare techs. They also have first aid certification and an advanced nursing skills course.
It started humbly in 2007, with Wolfe beginning the first CNA program with 11 students. Now, the CNA Nursing School has expanded.
Wolfe also runs the Medical and Technical Institute of North Georgia, which offers ten post-secondary technical courses. There is also an EMT program on site.
With COVID-19 has come an unprecedented nursing shortage. The school is working hard to attempt to help alleviate the crisis.
The collection of schools boasts approximately 800 students per year, split between all of them. The CNA program in particular has had a sharp increase in students since the pandemic began, meaning that the school has had to offer a second day class.
The school’s age range has also widened, with students between the ages of 16 to 75 all learning from the group of schools. Those of all ages, abilities, and professional pasts are welcome to come learn, and to help fill the needs of the community.
“They are needed in every spot, whether it’s a doctor’s office, nursing home, assisted living, the hospital,” said Wolfe.
What also helps is that the CNA Nursing School offers the lowest-cost training program in all of North Georgia. That makes it more approachable to those who may not be completely sure about their new career path.
“This is a very good starting point,” Wolfe said.
Even through the pandemic, the school has ensured that students continue to have the same great patient experience that they would usually have. The pandemic has removed their ability to do clinicals in offsite facilities, so Wolfe has brought clinicals to the school.
“It’s that personal patient experience that COVID has taken away from a lot of the schools,” said Wolfe.
COVID has also managed to tamp down the number of events that the school can offer — Wolfe said that usually, they would take part in a Bloodmobile effort as well as working with local schools.
Still, the CNA Nursing School and its related schools are there and willing to serve. While they are currently working hard to fill a need driven by COVID, the skills and certifications gained there will be forever useful.
“It’s a job that’s there for a lifetime,” Wolfe said.