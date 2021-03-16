Traci Clements has been named the new executive director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun assisted living and memory care community.
Morning Pointe of Calhoun is one of seven Morning Pointe Senior Living communities in the Tennessee Valley and northwest Georgia developed, owned, and managed by Independent Healthcare Properties, LLC. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based senior healthcare services company was founded in 1996 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow.
Before joining Morning Pointe of Calhoun, Clements worked in the banking and finance industry for more than fifteen years. She is a lifelong member of the Calhoun community with a unique perspective on running a senior living community: her father was a resident at Morning Pointe of Calhoun for a number of years. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the day-to-day operation of caring for and engaging with residents.
“I want the absolute best for the residents of Morning Pointe,” said Clements. “Everyone has a story to share and I am honored to be a part of their lives and an advocate for their needs every day. Morning Pointe has a solid reputation and I am delighted to be able to help continue the tradition of excellence here.”
Outside of her work at Morning Pointe, Clements enjoys spending quality time with family and friends in the great outdoors.
“Having been in the shoes of a resident family member, Traci uniquely understands what makes a senior living community effective,” said Heather Tussing, executive vice president of operations at Morning Pointe Senior Living. “I know she and her team will lead Morning Pointe of Calhoun into a new era of growth.”
