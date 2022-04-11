Several annexation and zoning requests were approved by the Calhoun City Council at Monday night's meeting.
A previously tabled annexation and zoning request for 51.3 acres at 962 Union Grove Road (map and parcel 058-061) applied for by Seefried Development Management Inc. finally cleared the council after delayed Development of Regional Impact study approval. A public hearing was held on March 14.
In the same area, the public hearing was held for an annexation and zoning request from County to Ind-G for 33.772 acres located on Bellwood Road (map and parcel 058-060). The application was from Michael Meadows and Hugh Scott was approved by the council.
A third public hearing for an annexation and zoning request from County to C-2 for 3.4585 acres for a property located on Newtown Church Road behind Food Lion (map and parcel 055-053A) as requested by Terry Poe was also approved.
Another public hearing for a zoning change request from R-2 to R-1 for 2.907 acres located on Chandler Street across from Woodlawn Avenue (map and parcel C23-032) was held, with the application by Ellen Hunter approved.
In new business, a resolution recognizing Georgia Cities Weekn (April 24 through 30) and encouraging all
residents to support the celebration and corresponding activities was passed by the council. Also passing was a resolution to apply for recertification to remain a Certified City of Ethics.
A request from the Telecommunications Department to surplus a 2005 Ford Explorer on GovDeals, as well as a request from Calhoun Police Department to surplus out of service radios for an exchange in up-fitting services with Coosa Valley Communications, Inc. in the amount of $4,500 both passed the council.
Finally, a request from Calhoun Police Department passed, allowing the for the purchase of an Aero Precision AR-15 rifle for approximately $700 from Corner Pawn using State Forfeiture Funds Account No. 1.
The next meeting of the council is set for Monday, April 25, at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.