Work is still well underway at the site of Calhoun’s Chipotle Mexican Grill location, with a winter opening still on track.
As first reported by the Calhoun Times in mid-July, the eatery has targeted a winter opening since work at the location began.
The former Zaxby’s site at 530 Highway 53, sat vacant and on the market for months after that chain moved to its new location at 645 Highway 53, behind Starbucks off Richardson Road.
"We are on track to open in Calhoun this winter," Chipotle’s Sally Evans said, adding that a more specific date may be available sometime in early December.
City officials said at a recent council meeting that a mid-December opening looked possible.
Back in March, the company confirmed interest in a possible Calhoun location, when Evans told the Calhoun Times that the chain was “exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Calhoun, Ga., in the future,” but offering no other details at the time.
Since 2020, Chipotle has opened other area restaurants in Rome’s East Bend off Turner McCall and another on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville.
L&CO Calhoun CMG LLC out of Canton closed on the property on June 30, paying $1.85 million to Calhoun-based Highway 53 Holdings LLC.
Chipotle currently has job listings posted online for various positions at the Calhoun restaurant.
Alpharetta-based Horizon Construction Company‘s Director of Field Operations Josh Montague confirmed in July that the company has charge of the project.
Calhoun’s Chipotle will have some added advanced features, according to a company representative.
“The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive thru pickup lane,” Chipotle External Communications Analyst Sally Evans said over the summer.