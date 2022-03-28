Chipolte Mexican Grill has interest in Calhoun location John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@CalhounTimes.com jdruckenmiller Author email Mar 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The former Calhoun Zaxby's location, 530 Highway 53. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed interest in a possible Calhoun location.On Monday, Chipotle's Sally Evans confirmed the chain is "exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Calhoun, Ga., in the future." She had no other details at this time.That explains increased talk about burritos, tacos and quesadillas on the way, potentially at the former Zaxby's site at 530 Ga. 53 (Zaxby's moved to a spot behind Starbucks).Since 2020, Chipotle has opened restaurant in Rome's East Bend off Turner McCall and on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Calhoun and Gordon County booming with new business 'I knew that was where I needed to be' Finding middle ground: Gordon County's chicken fight Jury list for Monday, March 28, 2022 Armuchee man reportedly stole firearms from Gordon County Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.