First National Community Bank has appointed Jerry Chatman as Senior Vice President and Market President for the Bank’s Calhoun and Adairsville markets.
The Bank also welcomed Jason Faulkner as Vice President and Commercial Lender for the Cobb and Paulding County markets.
Chatman has served in various key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and First Vice President for two Georgia-based community banks.
“Jerry’s knowledge and experience within the bank’s geographic footprint will serve our customers and banking team well as we collectively endeavor to grow our Calhoun and Adairsville markets to become the community bank of choice in northwest Georgia,” President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan P. Earnest said.
Chatman is a graduate of Kennesaw State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University.
“I’m honored to assume this new role and to further the Bank’s mission of building stronger communities and creating opportunity for future growth in Calhoun and Adairsville,” Chatman said.
A strong supporter of the northwest Georgia community, Chatman has been active in a number of civic and community organizations, including service as Past Treasurer for Cartersville Church of Christ, past member of Exchange Club in Cartersville and a past member of Thanks for Giving in Cobb County, an organization that helps feed needy families.
“I am delighted to have Jerry join our team of community bankers in our Calhoun and Adairsville markets. His depth of experience and knowledge of these markets will complement our existing team and will serve us well as we continue to expand our presence in our northwest Georgia footprint,” Chief Banking
Officer and Rome Market President Michael Baker said.
Serving the bank’s emerging Paulding and Cobb County markets, Jason Faulkner has previously held positions as Vice President, Branch Manager and in branch management roles for several national and northwest Georgia community banks.
“Jason’s commitment to exceeds-expectations service quality as well as his ability to recognize growth opportunities will be among the difference makers in our institution’s bright future and further expansion in the Paulding and Cobb County markets,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan P. Earnest.
Faulkner earned his BAA in General Business from Georgia College & State University. He is a member of several Cobb County community and civic organizations.
“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the Paulding County Loan Production Office in this role. I have enjoyed helping local consumers and small businesses with their banking needs and I am looking forward to the growth that is anticipated,” Faulkner said.
“Jason joins First National Community Bank with a wealth of banking knowledge and commitment to helping our customers. Having lived in the Cobb community for over 10 years, he truly cares about helping the community grow by providing an exceeds-expectations lending experience,” Alex Crenshaw, Senior Vice President, Market President Paulding/Cobb said.