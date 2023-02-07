The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 63rd Annual Meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
The event will be sponsored by Chamber members and will include a review of 2022 programs. The agenda also will feature acknowledgements, honors, and awards, as well as the installation of new board members and officers.
Kathy Johnson, President and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, will open the event with a brief welcome and general information. Reverend James Washington, Pastor at Friendship Baptist Church, will offer the invocation before 2022 Board Chair Chris Tarpley, Vice-President of Human Resources for Shaw Industries Group, acknowledges the event sponsors.
Scope Denmon, Gordon County Area Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield Counties, will be installed as 2023 Chair of the Board. His first official action as Chair will be to present Tarpley with a commemorative gavel. Denmon will then offer remarks and install new officers and board members. Karen Jones with LX Hausys America will be installed as Vice-Chair and Johnathon Stone with HMTX/Halstead New England will be installed as Secretary Treasurer.
New board members will be installed. Those include Ashley Bailey, Gordon County; Larriann Dixon, Larry Dixon Construction; Steven Duncan, Starr-Mathews Agency; Alice Mashburn, Gordon County Schools; and Garrett Nudd, AdventHealth Gordon.
The five new board members will join Carol Hatch, New Foundations Development; Matt Hibberts, Momon Construction; Cheryl Johannsen, Randstad USA; Crystal Purser, Chick-fil-A Calhoun; Nathan Serritt, Calhoun Farm Supply; Drew Startup, Meadowdale Baptist Church; and Dee Wrisley, Calhoun City Schools, to form the full board. Kathy Johnson, Scope Denmon, Karen Jones, Johnathan Stone, and Chris Tarpley will form the 2023 Executive Board.
Retiring board members also will be acknowledged. Those include Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Agency; Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool; Tracy Farriba, AdventHealth Gordon; Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; and B.J. Robinson, Georgia Farm Bureau.
The Chamber’s 63rd Annual Meeting is sponsored by Chamber members. Gold Sponsors include AdventHealth Gordon, Gordon County, Mannington Mills, North Georgia E.M.C., Shaw Industries Group, and the Starr-Mathews Agency. Silver sponsors include Builtwell Bank, Calhoun City Schools, Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, City of Calhoun, Family Savings Credit Union, First National Community Bank, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Power, Gordon County Schools, Hamilton Health Care, and HMTX/Halstead New England.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.