The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce announced recently that twenty-eight sponsorships have been claimed for Keep It In The County 2022, showing support for the local spending campaign still going strong as it enters its thirteenth year.
First conceived at the Chamber’s 2008 Planning Retreat and launched at a July 2009 Booster Breakfast sponsored by Starr-Mathews Agency, Keep It In The County has become one of the Chamber’s signature programs.
The goals of the program are to educate citizens about the importance of local spending and the economic impact of those choices, and to provide sponsors with significant marketing opportunities at substantial discounts.
“The Chamber is proud of its programs, especially those that serve individual members as well as the entire business community. Keep It In The County has been able provide sponsors with deeply discounted promotion packages while also reaching the public about the value and impact of their decisions to shop locally,” said Kathy Johnson, President and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “We think the campaign’s success makes it clear that members recognize the value provided and speaks for their plans to market themselves aggressively in this challenging new business climate.”
The twenty-eight sponsors of Keep It In The County 2022 are AdventHealth Gordon, Atrium Health Floyd Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Services, Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Care at Home, Century 21 The Avenues Hanna Pate, Cherokee Mechanical, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, City of Calhoun, Larry Dixon Construction, Family Savings Credit Union, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox & Brindle Construction, Georgia Power, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Harbin Clinic, HMTX Industries, Integrated Sitework, Keller Williams Premier North Georgia, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, North Georgia E.M.C., Prater Ford, Sanco Packaging, Shaw Industries, Southeast Civil, Starr-Mathews Agency, and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs. Three of the sponsors are legacy supporters involved since 2008 and four joined the campaign this year.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.