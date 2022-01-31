The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce installed its 2022 Board Chair during an Executive Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Chamber Conference Room.
Chris Tarpley, Vice President of Human Resources for Shaw Industries Group, was inducted. Two days later, Tarpley installed Scope Denmon, Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, as Vice-Chair and Karen Jones, LX Hausys Americas, as Secretary-Treasurer.
The trio will join 2021 Chair Tracy Farriba, AdventHealth Gordon, and Kathy Johnson, President and CEO of the Chamber, to form the Executive Board leading a slate of twelve local professionals serving as the Board of Directors.
"As this year’s Chair, I am grateful to be surrounded by a wonderful board of directors, ambassadors and Chamber associates led by Kathy Johnson,” said Tarpley. “We all have a shared vision for relevance and growth in this ever-changing environment and for moving our county forward in a responsible way.
“The Gordon Chamber accomplishes an ambitious program of work through a network of committees, each led by a board member and/or an appointed leader,” said Johnson. “We rely on these board members to manage those committees as they work to achieve goals included in the Chamber’s five-year Action Plan, so it is important that we identify local professionals with a reputation for excellence to serve on our board. I am confident we have a talented, dedicated slate of community leaders in place for the coming year. I look forward to seeing all they accomplish.”
The board will include Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Agency; Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool; Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; Carol Hatch, New Foundations Development; Matt Hibberts, Momon Construction; Cheryl Johannsen, Randstad USA; Crystal Purser, Chick-fil-A Calhoun; B.J. Robinson, Georgia Farm Bureau; Nathan Serritt, Calhoun Farm Supply; Drew Startup, Meadowdale Baptist Church, Johnathan Stone, HMTX Industries; and Dee Wrisley, Calhoun City Schools. Johannsen, Purser, Serritt and Startup are new to the board.
Chamber committees include Ambassadors, Community and Government Affairs, Drugs Don’t Work, Education & Workforce Development, Leadership & Youth Leadership Development, Tourism, and Young Professionals. A Chamber staff member supports each committee.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.