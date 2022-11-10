On Nov. 1, the Gordon Chamber presented a Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting event sponsored by Lead Edge Design Group at Tom B. David Airport.
The event celebrated the completion of an airfield lighting project including the installation of LED lights on the runway and taxiway, distance remaining signs, guidance signs, upgraded Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs), Runway End Identifier Lights (REILS), new electrical equipment vault, and a new LED windsock and beacon.
The upgrades replace a 20-year-old system at the end of its useful life and give the airport the most advanced and efficient lighting system for a general aviation airport. The project support and upgrades from FAA reflect the airport’s status of eighth out of 103 public use airports in Georgia in based aircraft.
Airport manager Dwight Albritton opened the event by acknowledging Office Manager Janet Oglesby and his staff, then welcoming guests and introducing speakers before yielding the podium to Phil Eberly, President of the Lead Edge
Design Group. His organization was represented by Anthony Aspito, Design Engineer; Whitney Eberly, Design Engineer; and Amanda Rostin, Project Manager. Eberly’s key remark was that “…someone can look at Gordon County’s population base being 40th out of the 159 in Georgia and think that you don’t have any business being in the top 10 of 103 Georgia airports. The fact is that it’s due to the airport leadership reflecting a great community where people want to base their aircraft.”
Following Eberly’s remarks, three pilots were on hand, having volunteered their crafts and talents to offer free flights to guests. Those three were William Holland, a local farmer; Frank Mann, a health insurance broker from Marietta; and Mike Turner, a Delta Airlines captain.
“This Business After Hours Event was evidence of how Chamber relationships work in Calhoun-Gordon County and then unfold outside our borders,” said Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy B. Johnson. “From the airport staff to the several volunteer boards represented, from the caterer to the insurance companies in attendance, from the work-based learning leaders to the businesses providing opportunities to students, there was one common connection: Chamber membership. Mr. Albritton shared that his first work-based learning student, Calhoun High School’s Andrew Bennett, is now himself an airport manager in Florida these years later.”
Tom B. David Airport (CZL) is named after Tom B. David, who served as the airport’s first chair of the governing authority. The Calhoun-Gordon County Airport Authority operates the airport. Its current members are its Chair, Chris Craig, a Pilatus PC-12 charter pilot for Epps Aviation of Atlanta and Director of Warehouse Inventory for Stark Carpet; Jim Johnson, a retired insurance professional; Jim Rosencrance, a retired manufacturing executive and former Chamber Chair; Tommy Palmer, a local physician; and Jesse Vaughn, a local attorney.
CZL features a 6000 by 100-foot asphalt runway and a modern three thousand square foot terminal building and is located three miles south of the downtown area on US Hwy 41. The airport offices are in the terminal building. Additionally, the terminal also provides a comfortable, professional pilot lounge, flight planning room, rest rooms, a conference room and spacious lobby. The terminal also features complimentary Wi-Fi and a second level observation deck to better view flight operations. Ninety-nine hangars are located on the field. Fuel is available for turbine and reciprocating engines through a modern card-ready fuel storage and dispensing system. Two airport courtesy cars, rental car and taxi services are available. Flight training and aircraft maintenance services are located on the airport.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.