On Nov. 1, the Gordon Chamber presented a Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting event sponsored by Lead Edge Design Group at Tom B. David Airport.

The event celebrated the completion of an airfield lighting project including the installation of LED lights on the runway and taxiway, distance remaining signs, guidance signs, upgraded Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs), Runway End Identifier Lights (REILS), new electrical equipment vault, and a new LED windsock and beacon.

