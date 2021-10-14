Calhoun Tractor Supply wraps up complete remodel

Tractor Supply's Calhoun location recently wrapped up a complete remodel.
The store, located at 490 Highway 53, has been updated to "allow customers to shop with improved ease and efficiency and features customer service upgrades as well as the latest advancements in in-store technology," according to a release.
This complete remodel offers customers the ability to shop their favorite aisles more seamlessly through a revamped view of what the store has to offer, including hundreds of new products. The store also features a new Customer Service Hub that can quickly provide guidance or assistance along with upgraded digital tools available to help customers conveniently find what they need.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product
offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Josh Garrison, district manager of the Calhoun Tractor Supply store. “We are so excited to show off our space that now features more products than ever before. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with many new faces from the Calhoun community as well.”
The store will continue to keep regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.