Calhoun Royal Inn demolished to make way for tire and brake shop

Demolition of one of Calhoun’s aging motels is well underway, clearing the way for a planned automotive shop along a busy business corridor.

Crews have been working to remove the old Royal Inn building, 510 Highway 53, with to build a tire a brake shop on the property.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In