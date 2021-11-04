Calhoun's own Food Lion, located at 1512 Red Bud Rd., is one of 87 Food Lion stores across Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, offering neighbors an expanded variety of new products and services and an easier shopping experience, all at the same everyday low prices.
“We’re excited to welcome our neighbors in these towns and cities into their fresh, new Food Lion," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. "Our associates can’t wait to show customers their newly remodeled store and have them experience the expanded variety and assortment of new products and services. All these changes were made with our neighbors in mind so they can nourish their families affordably and make life a little easier.”
To help celebrate the completion of the remodels, each store will offer fun and exciting random giveaways through the next week, ranging from reusable shopping bags to gift cards.
Among the changes customers will experience:
- Expanded variety and assortment across all departments relevant to our customers in each store, including more locally sourced items.
- More natural, gluten-free and organic items, including a larger selection of Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, dairy, breakfast and children’s foods and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of affordable, wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
- An expanded variety of local craft beer and limited reserve wines.
- A greater selection of easy and affordable meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line.
- An abundant selection of fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion's double-your-money-back guarantee.
- A more efficient checkout process, making it easier to get in, out, and on your way
- New signage and groupings of like products, to make it easier to locate items faster.
As part of the celebration on Nov. 3, the store donated $500 each to Calhoun SDA and Grace Church, which also regularly receive food donations from the store. This is part of the company's food rescue program, in which every Food Lion store donates food safe for human consumption to a local feeding agency before the food spoils.
Calhoun's Food Lion will also now recycle organic waste products as part of a company-wide commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the stores have received new recycling containers and associates have received additional training on sustainability efforts, all of which will ultimately lead to reduced waste being sent to area landfills.
The remodel also brings Food Lion To-Go to the store, which is the store's grocery pickup service. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.