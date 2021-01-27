A highly anticipated new travel center in Gordon County is expected to open later this year according to company representatives.
The 53,000 square foot Buc-ee’s convenience store and gas station location is still under construction at the corner of Union Grove and Johnson Lake roads just off Interstate 75 on exit 310.
“We hope to open Calhoun late this summer,” Buc-ee’s general council Jeff Nadalo said.
Land exchange approval and zoning changes made their way through the Gordon County Commission and Calhoun City Council for the project back in October and November of 2019, starting what will be close to a two year process if completed when expected.
According to a social media post by construction contractor Berry Hutton, construction for the project could be finished as early as the end of June after officially breaking ground at the end of August last year.
Calhoun’s Buc-ee’s location will be Georgia’s second, with a similarly sized store around 160 miles to the south down I-75 near Fort Valley. The Gordon County location is expected to employ around 175 workers.
Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 and has locations in Texas, Alabama and Georgia with other stores planned or under development in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
The chain’s largest location is currently a nearly 68,000 square foot travel center in New Braunfels, Texas that has 120 gas pumps and 1,000 parking spaces. It’s not only the largest Buc-ee’s location, but is also considered the largest gas station and convenience store in the world.
One thing that makes Buc-ee’s different than most travel centers along the interstate is that large trucks aren’t allowed as the stores have no fueling points for semi trucks.