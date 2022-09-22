White Label Studio, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Calhoun, specializing in the home and flooring industries, announces its acquisition recently of Haven, from Stockdale Design based in Atlanta.

Haven Conference, LLC is known for the community of influencers the company has nurtured over its 12-year history, culminating in an annual conference that educates, empowers, and connects both new and established influencers in the home improvement do-it-yourself, home decor, and lifestyle spaces.

