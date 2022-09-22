White Label Studio, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Calhoun, specializing in the home and flooring industries, announces its acquisition recently of Haven, from Stockdale Design based in Atlanta.
Haven Conference, LLC is known for the community of influencers the company has nurtured over its 12-year history, culminating in an annual conference that educates, empowers, and connects both new and established influencers in the home improvement do-it-yourself, home decor, and lifestyle spaces.
The agency’s purchase of the business will expand the Haven team and allow the company to enhance its year-round educational offerings as well as build on the programming offered at the annual in-person conference. Additionally, the acquisition expands White Label Studio’s reach in the influencer marketing realm while introducing the agency to more home brands.
“White Label Studio is thrilled to announce the official purchase of Haven from Stockdale Design. We look forward to a smooth transition for all parties while keeping the same close-knit influencer community, incredible digital content, and the legacy that the Haven founders have created,” said Mollie Surratt, White Label Studio CEO and co-founder. “We’ve already started planning the 2023 Haven Conference based on the feedback of last year’s attendees and sponsors– and can’t wait to continue to grow both the Haven Community and White Label Studio family.”
Former Haven owner, Kristin Stockdale, will continue to be involved in Haven as a consultant. “I am so excited to see White Label Studio’s involvement. I’m passionate about this community and supporting content creators, and I look forward to enhancing the Haven experience alongside the White Label Studio team,” said Stockdale.
Coming off of a successful conference in July 2022 with a sold-out roster of more than 400 attendees, White Label Studio is committed to the continued growth of Haven as the premier destination for content creators to gather and learn from digital leaders and other influencers in the DIY, home decor, and lifestyle categories. Haven Conference began in 2010 when a group of six prominent home content creators felt there was a need for a conference where other creators could meet and learn from each other. In an industry where creators often operate independently, there is great demand for collaboration, inspiration, and communication among influencers and brands. Haven has become that and so much more over the last 12 years.
Not just for influencers, Haven also has longstanding partnerships with many leading home and building supply brands that work with influencers to market their products. Haven sponsors include Home Depot (Premier), Rust-Oleum, Behr, King of Christmas, Quikrete, Amerock, Engaged Media, Ryobi, Total Boat, Woodgrain, and many more. White Label Studio plans to continue the important brand partnerships that bring tremendous value to Haven and its members.
Haven Conference 2023 will be hosted July 27-29, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead, Atlanta. Ticket presales are now open. White Label Studio is offering $100 off Haven tickets with code PRESALE23 from now through September 30, 2022. Visit HavenConference.com and follow @havenconference on Instagram for regular updates. For sponsorship or speaking inquiries, please contact hello@whitelabelstudio.com.