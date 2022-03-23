A flurry of new businesses opened in Gordon County over the past 12 months.
Most notably, the much anticipated Texas-based gas station Buc-ee’s opened its second Georgia location in August at the corner of Union Grove and Johnson Lake roads.
Already a sales tax cash cow for local government, Buc-ee’s draws to boatload of outside money to town, and the development also led to a much-needed traffic signal at the intersection in front of the station.
Health and specialty food and drink store Uptown Health & Wellness opened on Piedmont Street in spring of 2021, followed in July by Start Nutrition on Highway 53.
Several local real estate companies rebranded, including Hanna Pate’s Century 21 the Avenues, Amanda Jo Brown powered by Maximum One Realty, and Justin Childress and Keller Williams Premier North Georgia.
In early summer, Calhoun’s Jefferson’s restaurant opened for business in the Indian Hills Shopping Center off Highway 53, a development that already had recently gained a Food Depot grocery chain.
This past fall, downtown Calhoun saw the opening of Trackside’s new craft beer and wine bar, complete with axe throwing.
Calhoun also gained a new senior living facility in 2021 with the opening of The Fountains on Lovers Lane Road, while Morning Pointe completed a large scale interior renovation.
Also at Indian Hills, earlier this month Ross Dress for Less and Five Below opened Calhoun locations, both near the newly renovated Tractor Supply store.
On the move was Daddy O’s Donuts from it’s Highway 53 location, making way for a Take 5 Oil Change location. After a renovation of the old Seven Eleven building on South Wall Street, Daddy O’s was back open after a short hiatus.
Finally, Calhoun’s Harbor Freight store is set to open Saturday, March 26, at 8 a.m., following a renovation of the old Office Depot location.
This isn’t intended to be an all-inclusive list, and we’re sure to have missed a new business or two, but it paints a picture of a robust local business climate, even in the midst of a complicated economic situation.