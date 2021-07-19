Calhoun's long-awaited Buc-ee's location is set to open Aug. 23, according to the store's manager.
"We'll be opening at 6 a.m.," Calhoun store manager Adam Eckroate said. "We're excited to get started."
Eckroate said he recently relocated from a store in Texas to become the manager at the Calhoun location, and expects to be officially turned over to him by contractors on Friday.
Located at 601 Union Grove Road, Buc-ee's No. 52 is the second location in the state of Georgia, following location west of Warner Robins about 160 miles down Interstate 75.
An application for a beer and wine package license was approved for the store Monday night by the Calhoun City Council.
The process for the 53,000 square foot store started back in 2019 with a land exchange approval and zoning through the Gordon County Commission and Calhoun City Council.
A portion of Johnson Lake Road was moved during construction to meet up with Belwood Road in order make room for the store, and a traffic light recently began operation at that intersection.
Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 and has locations in Texas, Alabama and Georgia with other stores planned or under development in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
The chain’s largest location is currently a nearly 68,000 square foot travel center in New Braunfels, Texas that has 120 gas pumps and 1,000 parking spaces. It’s not only the largest Buc-ee’s location, but is also considered the largest gas station and convenience store in the world.
One thing that makes Buc-ee’s different than most travel centers along the interstate is that large trucks aren’t allowed as the stores have no fueling points for semi trucks.